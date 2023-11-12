General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $115.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

