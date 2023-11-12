General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

