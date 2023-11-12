Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Stock Position Raised by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports makes up approximately 9.6% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 0.84% of Genius Sports worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,634,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 819,228 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,544 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Trading Up 1.7 %

GENI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 2,762,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,223. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

