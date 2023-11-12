Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a reduce rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

