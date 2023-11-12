Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.61.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

