Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) vs. InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Financial Contrast

Gladstone Land and InvenTrust Properties are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and InvenTrust Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $89.24 million 5.55 $4.71 million ($0.29) -47.69 InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 6.98 $52.23 million $0.04 611.90

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 15.27% 1.89% 0.97% InvenTrust Properties 0.89% 0.14% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 3 0 3.00 InvenTrust Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.89%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Gladstone Land pays out -193.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InvenTrust Properties pays out 2,150.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats InvenTrust Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 126 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 31 times over the prior 34 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0462 per month, or $0.5544 per year.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

