Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) Shares Up 1.3%

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2023

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDOGet Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 32,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 18,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.