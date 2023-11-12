Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) Shares Up 1.3%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 32,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 18,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
