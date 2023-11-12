Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.85.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 60,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

