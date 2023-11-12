Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.02. 1,845,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,853. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

