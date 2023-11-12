GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the October 15th total of 728,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 194,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.80. GMS has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GMS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

