goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$185.00 at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$162.88.

Get goeasy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on goeasy

goeasy Price Performance

goeasy stock opened at C$124.36 on Wednesday. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$114.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.5813333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.