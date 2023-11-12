Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gold Resource Stock Down 8.9 %

Gold Resource stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 944,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,375. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,972,000,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

