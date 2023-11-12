Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.85. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 178.78% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

