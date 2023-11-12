GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
