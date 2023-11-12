Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Grab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.92. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

