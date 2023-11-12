Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $136.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.88. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,909,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,094,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,747,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

