Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Up 62.6% in October

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the October 15th total of 132,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,502. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.21%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

