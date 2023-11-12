Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 0.9 %

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 849,506 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,932,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 681,179 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 404,671 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.