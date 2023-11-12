Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 71.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Grifols has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

