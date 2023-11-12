Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRFS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of GRFS opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Grifols has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $10.97.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.