Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GH

Guardant Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Shares of GH stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.