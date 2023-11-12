Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Short Interest Down 44.4% in October

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

Shares of HCDIP opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

