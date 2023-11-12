HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lessened by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $232.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.91 and its 200-day moving average is $268.01. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

