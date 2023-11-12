HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) PT Raised to $96.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

HCI opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HCI Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

