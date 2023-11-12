Head-To-Head Analysis: ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) versus RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RTL Group and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTL Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 ITV 0 0 1 0 3.00

ITV has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14,952.36%. Given ITV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ITV is more favorable than RTL Group.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RTL Group pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. RTL Group pays out 117.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ITV pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of RTL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RTL Group and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTL Group N/A N/A N/A ITV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTL Group and ITV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTL Group N/A N/A N/A $0.42 8.10 ITV N/A N/A N/A $0.10 7.86

ITV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ITV beats RTL Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTL Group

RTL Group S.A., an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg. The Groupe M6 segment operates television channels; radio stations; and digital services. The Fremantle segment is involved in the content production comprising of distribution and licensing business. The RTL Nederland segment operates free-to-air television channels; an independent news organization, Videoland, a streaming service; digital pay-TV channels; and the digital weather platform. The Other segment operates RTL play, a streaming service; RTL Today Radio, 24-hour English radio station; Broadcasting Center Europe; We Are Era; RTL Luxembourg; RTL Radio Letzebuerg; and RTL Tele Letzebuerg. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. RTL Group S.A. is a subsidiary of Bertelsmann Capital Holding GmbH.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in formats and distribution ITV's finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, CITV, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of digital television channels; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

