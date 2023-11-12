Head-To-Head Survey: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) versus Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 288.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $326.29 million 4.20 -$35.44 million $0.25 57.52 Ready Capital $930.69 million 1.80 $194.26 million $2.39 4.08

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Ready Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acadia Realty Trust and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ready Capital 0 4 2 0 2.33

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.58%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Ready Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 7.40% 1.15% 0.58% Ready Capital 35.89% 8.26% 1.49%

Risk & Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Acadia Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment originates SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.