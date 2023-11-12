Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

HDELY stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

