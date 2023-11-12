Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.18

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.18 and traded as low as $72.68. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $72.68, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on HLBZF
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.