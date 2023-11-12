Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.9 %

HP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

