Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 1,170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.1 days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Shares of HEGIF remained flat at $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.20.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
