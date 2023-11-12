Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 1,170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.1 days.

Shares of HEGIF remained flat at $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

