Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.95

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.86. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HERXF
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.