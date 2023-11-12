Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.95

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.86. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

