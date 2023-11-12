Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.02

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.02 and traded as high as C$15.94. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 11,041 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. The firm has a market cap of C$511.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

