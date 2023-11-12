Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,816 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512,406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,001,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944,946. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

