Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,450 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.