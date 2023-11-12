Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Humana by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.11. 691,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.36.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

