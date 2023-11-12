Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.71. 559,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.93.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

