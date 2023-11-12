Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.15. 4,775,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,520. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

