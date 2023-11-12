Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.08. The company had a trading volume of 68,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,868. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average of $198.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.70 and a 12 month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

