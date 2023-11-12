Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for about 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,568. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

