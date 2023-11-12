Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

