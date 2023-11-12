Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ETN traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.82. 1,632,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

