Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,985. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

