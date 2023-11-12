Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 350,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,214. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

