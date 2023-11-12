Highland Capital Management LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CARR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. 2,578,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

