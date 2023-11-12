Highland Capital Management LLC Has $17.54 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $448.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

