Highland Capital Management LLC Has $21.73 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,953 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,879,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,990,574. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.29.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

