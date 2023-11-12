Highland Capital Management LLC Has $22.87 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $46.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $957.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,039. The company has a market capitalization of $395.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $858.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $826.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $502.00 and a 52 week high of $958.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

