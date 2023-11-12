Highland Capital Management LLC Has $26.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $281.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day moving average of $268.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.