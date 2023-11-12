Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.02. 999,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.82.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

