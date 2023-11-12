Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,362,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,203. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

