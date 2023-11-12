Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $196.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,790,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.39. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $168.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

